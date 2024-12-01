FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EBS. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.