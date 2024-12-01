Morton Community Bank Sells 675 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Morton Community Bank trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

CVS stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

