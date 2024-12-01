MSD Partners L.P. Makes New $184,000 Investment in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI)

MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. TriSalus Life Sciences accounts for about 0.1% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MSD Partners L.P. owned about 0.13% of TriSalus Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 110,966 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLSI shares. Northland Securities began coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriSalus Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Up 7.3 %

TriSalus Life Sciences stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary T. Szela bought 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $39,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,386.40. This represents a 2.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,560 shares of company stock valued at $95,190. Insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

