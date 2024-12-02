Arrowroot Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $216.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.81.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

