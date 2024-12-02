Ascent Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $260.51 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.05 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.91.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

