Arrowroot Family Office LLC Has $553,000 Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,593,397. This represents a 26.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,283,589.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,622.80. The trade was a 71.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,065,467 shares of company stock worth $35,434,372. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $53.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

