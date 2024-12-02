Atom Investors LP Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Atom Investors LP lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,131 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,910,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,009,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 154,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 308,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.47.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $48.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

