Atom Investors LP Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 93,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,526,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,774,000 after acquiring an additional 236,921 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.9% in the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

