Atom Investors LP Invests $3.87 Million in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 161,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.05% of SentinelOne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 681.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 56,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 205,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 48,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on S shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.96.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $27.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.65. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $252,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,149,268.40. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $335,286.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,637,710.01. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

