Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.60 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

