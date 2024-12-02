Arthedge Capital Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Arthedge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,830 shares during the period. Coursera makes up 3.3% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arthedge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Coursera worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 26.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Coursera by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 67.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 11.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

COUR opened at $7.95 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,600,298.13. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,885 shares of company stock worth $102,815. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.66.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

