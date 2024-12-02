Arrowroot Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 841.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $96.83 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $97.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

