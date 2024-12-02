Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,130,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS opened at $3.53 on Monday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $259.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

