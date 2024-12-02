Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,582 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $65.28 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

