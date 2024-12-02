CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 605,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,234,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 218,047 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.