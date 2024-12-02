Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,822,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 441,160 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,877,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,215,000 after buying an additional 493,911 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,633,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,515,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,487,000 after buying an additional 475,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,001,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 86,747 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU opened at $42.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $42.11.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

