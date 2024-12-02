Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 490.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,502 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $55.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

