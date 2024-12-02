Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $340.02 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.18 and a one year high of $342.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

