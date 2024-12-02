Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 9,947 Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,947 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 749,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 183,041 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,570,000 after acquiring an additional 381,024 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIVA opened at $25.17 on Monday. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $115.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.76.

About Fidelity International Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

