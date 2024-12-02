T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 382.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,581 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.18% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $43,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 156.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $123.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $124.83.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

