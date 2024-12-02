Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,438 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Enhabit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 340,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 95,488 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enhabit by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enhabit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Enhabit Stock Performance

NYSE EHAB opened at $7.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Enhabit had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enhabit

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.