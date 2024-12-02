Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,595 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PDN opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $514.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

