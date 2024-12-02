Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.92% of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA BRZU opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $105.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.92.

About Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (BRZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Brazil 25-50 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Brazilian companies. BRZU was launched on Apr 10, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

