Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,982,600 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 5,350,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,536.2 days.
Hydro One Price Performance
Hydro One stock remained flat at $32.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,251. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $35.31.
About Hydro One
