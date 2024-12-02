Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,982,600 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 5,350,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,536.2 days.

Hydro One Price Performance

Hydro One stock remained flat at $32.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,251. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $35.31.

Get Hydro One alerts:

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.