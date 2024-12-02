iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.73 and last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 76025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

