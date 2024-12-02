CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 48,033 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 206.7% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,508. The stock has a market cap of $85.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.06. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

