Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ICGUF stock remained flat at $27.14 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

