Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 84487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $789.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, EVP John Daunt sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $157,387.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,749.34. The trade was a 14.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $69,864.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,261.88. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,177. Corporate insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

