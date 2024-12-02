DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 2232324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $827.61 million and a PE ratio of 12.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

