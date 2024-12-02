J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Short Interest Down 11.0% in November

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

JDWPF stock remained flat at $9.67 during midday trading on Monday. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.

About J D Wetherspoon

See Also

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

