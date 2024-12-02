Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Acquires $47,309.39 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,309.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,917,446 shares in the company, valued at $23,373,666.74. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $105,558.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $150,908.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $104,529.81.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,660 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $20,152.40.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $63,771.42.

On Thursday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,461 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $29,728.88.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,567 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $126,909.67.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE MIO opened at $12.31 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 70,022 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,964 shares during the period.

