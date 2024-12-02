Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 102,148 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

