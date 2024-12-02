Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 1.08% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOCT. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS KOCT opened at $31.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

