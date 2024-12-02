Reviewing VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG)

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) and X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and X3’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 55.74% -45.59% 49.06% X3 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VeriSign and X3, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 1 1 0 2.50 X3 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VeriSign currently has a consensus price target of $218.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.47%. Given VeriSign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than X3.

92.9% of VeriSign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of X3 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of VeriSign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of X3 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

VeriSign has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X3 has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VeriSign and X3″s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.49 billion 12.05 $817.60 million $8.60 21.77 X3 $16.83 million 0.01 -$109.60 million N/A N/A

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than X3.

Summary

VeriSign beats X3 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce. It operates directory for .name and .cc; and back-end systems for .edu, domain names. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

