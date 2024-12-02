Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 5,153 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,591.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,889,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,648,865.60. This represents a 0.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,869 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,894.98.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,341 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $44,451.84.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,876 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $49,540.16.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,364 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $55,571.04.

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,448 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,617.84.

On Thursday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,441 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $110,570.19.

On Thursday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,345 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,156.40.

NYSE GRX traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. 32,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 995.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

