Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 1,367 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $473,929.82.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,588,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,548,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.82. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.40 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,802,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,193,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,334,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,395 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,294,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,621 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,610.0% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,499,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,375,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,691 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.