MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Diwakar Choubey Sells 16,080 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 16,080 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,454,275.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,958,821. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Diwakar Choubey sold 720 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $64,807.20.

On Friday, November 15th, Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $1,612,854.63.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Diwakar Choubey sold 5,422 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $488,088.44.

MoneyLion Price Performance

NYSE ML traded down $4.81 on Monday, hitting $86.89. The stock had a trading volume of 247,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,288. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $964.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.45 and a beta of 2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 52.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ML shares. Northland Capmk raised MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

