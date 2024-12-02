LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Director Robert Bessler Sells 75,000 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bessler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $565,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,424,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,330.38. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

LifeStance Health Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.51. 1,234,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.25 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after acquiring an additional 729,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,830,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 638,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,750,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 219,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LifeStance Health Group

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.