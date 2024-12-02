Tradition Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $223.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.91. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $183.90 and a 12-month high of $224.05. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

