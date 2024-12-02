Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGMS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

