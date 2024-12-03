845,470 Shares in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Bought by Iron Triangle Partners LP

Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 845,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,243,000. Indivior makes up approximately 1.1% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned approximately 0.61% of Indivior at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter valued at $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Indivior in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Indivior by 32.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on INDV. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Indivior Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDV opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Indivior PLC has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 351.08% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.25 million. Analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

