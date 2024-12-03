Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Expands By 17.0%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 288,100 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
SeaStar Medical Stock Performance
Shares of ICU stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. SeaStar Medical has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $42.92.
About SeaStar Medical
