Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Expands By 17.0%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 288,100 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. SeaStar Medical has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $42.92.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

