Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 76,239 iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 76,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $966,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth $695,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

