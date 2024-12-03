Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 108,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Hookipa Pharma Trading Up 2.4 %

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $11.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hookipa Pharma

About Hookipa Pharma

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.