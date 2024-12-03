Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 792,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of IAS opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.06 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IAS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,457.99. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $74,667.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,353.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,006 shares of company stock worth $240,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 12.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 86,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after buying an additional 110,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

