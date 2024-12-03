Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 17999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

Geodrill Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.12 million, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Geodrill

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$160,383.30. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

