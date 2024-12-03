Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Insider Rob Coldrake Sells 155 Shares

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) insider Rob Coldrake sold 155 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of £218.36 ($276.37), for a total value of £33,845.80 ($42,837.36).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FLTR traded up GBX 340 ($4.30) on Tuesday, hitting £221.30 ($280.09). 947,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,801. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,800.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £186.98 and its 200 day moving average price is £166.12. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of £120.40 ($152.39) and a 1-year high of £222.70 ($281.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLTR. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £188 ($237.94) to £203 ($256.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £201.47 ($255.00).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

