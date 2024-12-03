Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.56 and last traded at $78.66. Approximately 27,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 151,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Cimpress Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.80). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $38,629.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,260,876.75. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

