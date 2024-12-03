Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 442,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,895.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

BVRDF stock remained flat at $29.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Bureau Veritas

(Get Free Report)

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.