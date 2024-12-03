Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Down 17.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) were down 17.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 340,735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 99,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Avanti Helium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Get Avanti Helium alerts:

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Avanti Helium Corp. will post 0.0252443 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.